Prowler caught following assault

MOSES LAKE — A suspected vehicle prowler who allegedly punched his victim and fled was caught in Moses Lake on Wednesday.

Two men were working on rebuilding a shed in the 400 block of West Broadway Avenue on Wednesday, according to Moses Lake Police Capt. Dave Sands, when they spotted the suspect in their pickup. When the two confronted the suspect, he punched one of them in the left side of the face and fled with their phones, Sands said.

The suspect, 26-year-old Luis Bustos Garcia, was later apprehended by the MLPD in the 700 block of West Third Street, Sands said. Records show addresses for Bustos Garcia in both Moses Lake and Yakima, Sands added.