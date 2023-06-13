Coulee City chiropractor’s license suspended

COULEE CITY — A Coulee City man’s chiropractic license has been suspended following his arrest on suspicion of child rape and unlawful imprisonment.

Tyrone Trexler, 52, was arrested March 23, according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The suspension of his chiropractic license was announced Tuesday by the Washington Department of Health.

“Respondent’s credential to practice as a chiropractor is summarily suspended,” according to the DOH order.

Trexler owns chiropractic clinics in Coulee City and Wilbur, the GCSO release said. There is no evidence that any assault occurred at either clinic, it said.

Trexler was arrested on suspicion of an assault on a 6-year-old girl that allegedly occurred at his previous residence in Moses Lake.

“Suspending respondent’s chiropractor credential is appropriate to address the risk posed by respondent and no less restrictive option is appropriate to protect the public,” the DOH order read.