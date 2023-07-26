Othello police logs for July 26
Staff Report | July 26, 2023 1:30 AM
The incidents below were reported by the Othello Police Department and are a matter of public record. Any suspects that may be identified are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Othello PD
July 5
Report of a vehicle break-in on East Pine Street.
Report of a golf cart trailer stolen on South McKinney Road.
Report of a backpack stolen on South 10th Avenue.
July 9
Report of a stolen catalytic converter.
July 10
Report of a stolen fire pit.
July 11
Report of beer stolen from a business on West Yeisley Road. Suspect fled on a bicycle.
July 12
Report of an individual throwing a rock at a parked vehicle on East Cedar Street.
Report of items stolen out of the back of a vehicle.
July 13
Report of a plastic folding table stolen on East Pine Street.
July 14
Report of a hit-and-run on South Fifth Avenue.
July 15
Report of a phone stolen at a bar.