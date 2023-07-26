Othello police logs for July 26

The incidents below were reported by the Othello Police Department and are a matter of public record. Any suspects that may be identified are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Othello PD

July 5

Report of a vehicle break-in on East Pine Street.

Report of a golf cart trailer stolen on South McKinney Road.

Report of a backpack stolen on South 10th Avenue.

July 9

Report of a stolen catalytic converter.

July 10

Report of a stolen fire pit.

July 11

Report of beer stolen from a business on West Yeisley Road. Suspect fled on a bicycle.

July 12

Report of an individual throwing a rock at a parked vehicle on East Cedar Street.

Report of items stolen out of the back of a vehicle.

July 13

Report of a plastic folding table stolen on East Pine Street.

July 14

Report of a hit-and-run on South Fifth Avenue.

July 15

Report of a phone stolen at a bar.