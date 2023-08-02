Police logs for Aug. 2, 2023

OTHELLO — The reports below were provided by the sheriff’s office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Othello PD

July 19

Report of a battery stolen out of a truck.

July 20

Report of a collision between a vehicle and a power pole.

July 21

Report of a backpack stolen out of a vehicle.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 100 block of East Soda Street.

July 22

Report of a stolen bicycle.

July 23

Report of an ongoing problem with fireworks being set off in the area of East Oak Street.

July 25

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision between a retired police car and a pickup.