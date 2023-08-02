Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Police logs for Aug. 2, 2023
Staff Report | August 2, 2023 1:30 AM
OTHELLO — The reports below were provided by the sheriff’s office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Othello PD
July 19
Report of a battery stolen out of a truck.
July 20
Report of a collision between a vehicle and a power pole.
July 21
Report of a backpack stolen out of a vehicle.
Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 100 block of East Soda Street.
July 22
Report of a stolen bicycle.
July 23
Report of an ongoing problem with fireworks being set off in the area of East Oak Street.
July 25
Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision between a retired police car and a pickup.