Niebla named GCSO March Employee of the Month

EPHRATA — Deputy Sheriff Juan Niebla has been named the March 2023 Employee of the Month by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

A GCSO statement on Tuesday said Deputy Nielbla was nominated by his supervisor, Sgt. Nick Overland. Overland said that over the past few months, Niebla has increased his level of proactivity in patrol work, according to the release, and Niebla is frequently patrolling rural county roads to deter crime and to be present during the slower parts of the shift. He has conducted several traffic stops that have led to DUI arrests of drunk drivers, and to the recovery of a stolen vehicle, the release said. He also impounded a vehicle involved in a theft, and would later write a search warrant to recover evidence which led to the recovery of an illegal shotgun, according to the release.